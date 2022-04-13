Previous
Playing to the camera by ggshearron
Photo 1101

Playing to the camera

A jazz artist walked out into the audience while she was playing and immediately had cell phones thrust in her face...sign of the times.
13th April 2022 13th Apr 22

@ggshearron
