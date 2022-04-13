Sign up
Photo 1101
Playing to the camera
A jazz artist walked out into the audience while she was playing and immediately had cell phones thrust in her face...sign of the times.
13th April 2022
13th Apr 22
Glover Shearron
ace
@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for more than 10 years and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
Photo Details
Album
365: from 2019-2022
Camera
NIKON D7000
Taken
27th July 2019 5:49pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Tags
musician
street
photography
concert
