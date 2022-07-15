Previous
Uptown by ggshearron
Photo 1189

Uptown

Two of the hallmarks of our town .... the flag, and the petunias on all streetlamps, from the beginning of town to the end. Awesome stuff to me.
Glover Shearron, ...

@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for more than 10 years and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
Bill ace
Beautiful baskets.
July 17th, 2022  
