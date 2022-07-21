Previous
Our condo place of peace by ggshearron
Our condo place of peace

This is only about 60 yards up the street from our unit and visit on a regular basis
21st July 2022 21st Jul 22

Glover Shearron, ...

@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for more than 10 years and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
