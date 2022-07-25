Eye Contact #18 - Meghan

I met this lovely lady at something called 4th Fridays. This is an event that is held on the 4th Friday of each month between the months of April and September, where vendors set up booths of their product for sale on the city streets (that are closed off to car traffic), and happens to be where I got my start with photography sales back in 2012. She and her husband were in the tent next to where i used to set up all of the time, and while I struck up conversation with them, I remarked about her pretty eyes and said she had to let me take her picture. Her husband agreed as well, as soon as she said yes! What fun!