Waiting in line @ Cheesecake Factory
Waiting in line @ Cheesecake Factory

I was having dinner with my wife only two tables away from this gentleman, obviously fairly close to the front door and area where folks were waiting for a table. Suddenly, I looked to my left spied this guy, and literally mashed a piece of buttered bread onto my chin instead of sticking it into my mouth!
What an unusual posture to take in a restaurant! Obviously, he felt quite comfortable with it, was deeply engrossed in his phone and for the record, I. It iced when he was seated nearby…he was ALONE! Shocked at this I was not. Anyway, this is my pic for the day.
16th October 2022

Glover Shearron

Sue
Love the expression on his face. Great spotting and capture
October 17th, 2022  
