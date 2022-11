Emily

Woman I met on the street as I was going to shoot the parade yesterday. She had a radiant smile, pretty blue eyes and great attitude. I thought she was dressed oddly, compared to most others that were out, and was told during conversation that she was homeless. When she told me, it hit me like a brick, and for once in the last MANY months, I had money in my wallet that I was able to give. It was not a lot, but she got it all. Better than nothing I guess...