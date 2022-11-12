Sign up
Photo 1303
I'm cute, huh?
Was looking at some old images from a beach vacation and could not resist posting this, on the first day we have seen snow since last winter's end.
12th November 2022
12th Nov 22
Glover Shearron
ace
@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for more than 10 years and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
1296
1297
1298
1299
1300
1301
1302
1303
Photo Details
Tags
bird
,
beach
