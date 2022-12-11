Sign up
Photo 1332
Time to wash the windows - version #2
Reposted after one of my 365 friends suggested an aggressive crop. I actually was surprised I had not already done so, and immediately agreed with his assessment of the photo. Thanks again, Bill! I definitely like it better this way!
11th December 2022
11th Dec 22
0
0
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for more than 10 years and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365: from 2019-2022
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
5th December 2022 11:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street
,
photography
,
north
,
ohio
,
short
,
columbus
