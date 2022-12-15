Sign up
Photo 1336
Stars & Stripes are ready to go
Brought the flag in before it rained, took this before I put it back out later in the day. The pic on the wall is a shot of my wife and me, about 10 minutes after I proposed to her, in December of 2005, taken by one of the park rangers.
15th December 2022
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for more than 10 years and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
Photo Details
Album
365: from 2019-2022
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
3rd December 2022 1:48pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
home
,
flag
,
stripes
,
stars
,
&
