Photo 1337
S-cuve in Christmas lights
At Mill Creek area of Gahanna
16th December 2022
16th Dec 22
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for more than 10 years and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
2915
photos
74
followers
39
following
366% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365: from 2019-2022
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
14th December 2022 8:18pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
night
,
christmas
,
street
,
photography
,
lights
,
s-curve
