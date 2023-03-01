Previous
Next
She's got the look (better on black) by ggshearron
Photo 1409

She's got the look (better on black)

A woman talks on her phone as she walks the last several hundred feet to the restaurant she is meeting someone at (behind me), looking like an up and coming movie star of the past (except for the disposable cup, of course!).
1st March 2023 1st Mar 23

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 for more at least 10 years (2012) and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
386% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise