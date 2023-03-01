Sign up
Photo 1409
She's got the look (better on black)
A woman talks on her phone as she walks the last several hundred feet to the restaurant she is meeting someone at (behind me), looking like an up and coming movie star of the past (except for the disposable cup, of course!).
1st March 2023
1st Mar 23
0
0
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 for more at least 10 years (2012) and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
Photo Details
Album
365: from 2019-2023
Camera
NIKON D7000
Taken
1st March 2023 5:07pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Tags
b&w
,
street
,
photography
,
creek
,
ohio
,
mill
,
gahanna
