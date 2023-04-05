Previous
Layers near and far by ggshearron
Photo 1443

Layers near and far

Foreground studying on iPad with earphones in, background, grill cook gettin' it done.
5th April 2023 5th Apr 23

Glover Shearron, ...

@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 for more at least 10 years (2012) and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
