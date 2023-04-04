Sign up
Photo 1442
Doin' work for art class
4th April 2023
4th Apr 23
Glover Shearron
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 for more at least 10 years (2012) and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
3095
photos
88
followers
47
following
395% complete
1435
1436
1437
1438
1439
1440
1441
1442
160
1439
161
1440
162
1441
1442
163
Views
1
Album
365: from 2019-2023
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
25th March 2023 3:28pm
Tags
portrait
,
conservatory
,
student
