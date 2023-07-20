Previous
The bliss of sunshine by ggshearron
Photo 1543

The bliss of sunshine

Macaw sits calmly on the arm of her handler who seems blissfully lost in the warmth of the early evening sunshine.
20th July 2023 20th Jul 23

Glover Shearron, ...

@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 for more at least 10 years (2012) and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
