Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1553
Waiting for the down beat ...
Dancer stares into the sun as she waits for her cue to begin her performance
1st August 2023
1st Aug 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 for more at least 10 years (2012) and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
3268
photos
87
followers
47
following
425% complete
View this month »
1546
1547
1548
1549
1550
1551
1552
1553
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365: from 2019-2023
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
28th July 2023 6:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street
,
photography
,
4th
,
ohio
,
dancer
,
fridays
,
uptown
,
westerville
Skip Tribby - 🖖
ace
Was it just the two of them?
I noticed that their costumes are similar except one has a pinstripe top and the young lady closest to the camera has a solid black top.
August 2nd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
I noticed that their costumes are similar except one has a pinstripe top and the young lady closest to the camera has a solid black top.