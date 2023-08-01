Previous
Waiting for the down beat ... by ggshearron
Waiting for the down beat ...

Dancer stares into the sun as she waits for her cue to begin her performance
1st August 2023 1st Aug 23

Glover Shearron, ...

@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 for more at least 10 years (2012) and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
Skip Tribby - ​🖖 ace
Was it just the two of them?
I noticed that their costumes are similar except one has a pinstripe top and the young lady closest to the camera has a solid black top.
August 2nd, 2023  
