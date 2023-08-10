2 ladies chat in the afternoon

I saw these colors against the green, pulled up in my car to try to get the shot, but was honked at from behind. So, I drove all the way around the parking lot and back to this spot again to get the shot. It is interesting to note that I parked just to the left and in front of these ladies, so when I came back from my walk, I noticed that the lady on the right then had a BLACK umbrella! I had to ask them what happened, and told them/showed them that I had taken a great shot before, with the colors. The two ladies are sisters, live within walking distance of the park, and end up on that bench 2-3 times a week according to them, and the umbrella was switched out because there was too much light/sun coming through the red one, and the lady got too hot! We had a nice discussion for about the next 10 minutes ...