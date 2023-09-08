Sign up
Photo 1590
Staggered .....
8th September 2023
8th Sep 23
2
0
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 for more at least 10 years (2012) and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
3325
photos
87
followers
46
following
435% complete
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365: from 2019-2023
Camera
NIKON D7000
Taken
27th August 2023 12:19pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
street
,
photography
,
deer
,
art
,
statue
,
ohio
,
columbus
,
stag
,
riverfront
Chelleo
ace
LOL…love the way you composed this! 😝
September 9th, 2023
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
@chelleo
C'mon now! I work hard at this!!!
September 9th, 2023
