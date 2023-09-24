William! (#2)

So many of you know, I met this dapper gentleman a couple of weeks ago in McDonald's, by going up to him and asking if he minded me sitting with him for a few minutes. He allowed me to take his picture, which is posted earlier in the month in this album, but yesterday, I met him there again, to deliver the 5 prints I had made for him. Just look at him! I went this time with my brother-in-law, who was equally impressed with William, and you should have seen his shoes....they matched his shirt!!! We were only able to spend about 15 minutes with him this time, but I promised to meet up with him again in the near future. Maybe I will get another shot or two, we shall see...