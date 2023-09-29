Sign up
Photo 1611
Evening in uptown Delaware
This is just a few moments before the light seemed to begin to shift from blue to slightly pink, and on its way to golden, with the sun behind the clouds a bit .....man, I love photography!
29th September 2023
29th Sep 23
Glover Shearron
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 for more at least 10 years (2012) and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
3353
photos
85
followers
45
following
441% complete
1
365: from 2019-2023
NIKON D750
17th September 2023 6:39am
Tags
in
,
frame
,
architecture
,
ohio
,
delaware
,
uptown
