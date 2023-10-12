Sign up
Photo 1624
Photo 1624
Fall color at Redbank Marina
12th October 2023
12th Oct 23
1
0
Glover Shearron
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 for more at least 10 years (2012) and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
3374
photos
86
followers
47
following
444% complete
1617
1618
1619
1620
1621
1622
1623
1624
254
1620
255
1621
1622
256
1623
1624
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365: from 2019-2023
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
7th October 2023 5:20am
Tags
color
,
lines
,
fall
,
leading
,
ohio
,
westerville
,
s-curve
Julie Ryan
I like the curvy road and beautiful fall leaves
October 13th, 2023
