Photo 1639
Cool kid
My youngest nephew practices his charming, but steely eyed look.
27th October 2023
27th Oct 23
1
1
Glover Shearron
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 for at least 10 years (2012) and its amazing to me that it has been that long.
3397
photos
87
followers
48
following
1633
1634
1635
1636
1637
1638
1639
1640
263
1634
1635
1636
1637
1638
1639
1640
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365: from 2019-2023
Taken
27th October 2023 9:35pm
Tags
portrait
,
family
,
grandson
amyK
ace
He’s a natural!
October 29th, 2023
