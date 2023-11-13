Previous
Eye Contact #22 - Waverly by ggshearron
Photo 1656

Eye Contact #22 - Waverly

I met this .... person at the Swenson's a mile or so down the street from our condo, shared about my project and I was allowed to shoot a few images. The hamburger was excellent!
13th November 2023 13th Nov 23

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 for at least 10 years (2012) and its amazing to me that it has been that long. ...
453% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Lovely portrait. And lovely that you get strangers to pose for you. Terrific.
November 14th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise