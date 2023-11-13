Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1656
Eye Contact #22 - Waverly
I met this .... person at the Swenson's a mile or so down the street from our condo, shared about my project and I was allowed to shoot a few images. The hamburger was excellent!
13th November 2023
13th Nov 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 for at least 10 years (2012) and its amazing to me that it has been that long. ...
3415
photos
86
followers
48
following
453% complete
View this month »
1649
1650
1651
1652
1653
1654
1655
1656
Latest from all albums
1651
1652
1653
264
1654
1655
265
1656
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365: from 2019-2023
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
2nd November 2023 4:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
eyes
,
street
,
eye
,
contact
,
african-american
John Falconer
ace
Lovely portrait. And lovely that you get strangers to pose for you. Terrific.
November 14th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close