Previous
Portrait in blue by ggshearron
Photo 1661

Portrait in blue

I often challenge myself to shoot at night, although it can at times be a bit more dangerous. This gentleman saw me shooting him from farther off and when I got closer, began to ask me what I was doing. I continued to shoot him as I got closer, to include this shot. Once I was close enough to him to converse, I asked him my standard question that often put people off: Why do you ask? He seemed a bit confused when I did (i have experienced this many times before, as most just expect you to answer their question, just because it was asked), and said: "Oh I was just curious." I then said to him: "No worries....take a look, I'm making you look gooood!" He did, and he liked the shot, so he volunteered his email to me, so that I could send him a jpeg. Mission accomplished, got the shot and made a friend!
18th November 2023 18th Nov 23

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 for at least 10 years (2012) and its amazing to me that it has been that long. ...
455% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Chris ace
Lovely light. Mision accomplished and nice deflection to what could have been a sticky situation.
November 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise