Portrait in blue

I often challenge myself to shoot at night, although it can at times be a bit more dangerous. This gentleman saw me shooting him from farther off and when I got closer, began to ask me what I was doing. I continued to shoot him as I got closer, to include this shot. Once I was close enough to him to converse, I asked him my standard question that often put people off: Why do you ask? He seemed a bit confused when I did (i have experienced this many times before, as most just expect you to answer their question, just because it was asked), and said: "Oh I was just curious." I then said to him: "No worries....take a look, I'm making you look gooood!" He did, and he liked the shot, so he volunteered his email to me, so that I could send him a jpeg. Mission accomplished, got the shot and made a friend!