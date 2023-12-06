Previous
One hour in Panera by ggshearron
Photo 1678

One hour in Panera

Was spending some time in Panera Bread today, shot these two ladies sitting in the same booth next to me.
6th December 2023 6th Dec 23

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 for at least 10 years (2012) and its amazing to me that it has been that long. ...
459% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise