Photo 1689
What a huge stride you have
Interesting facial expression on this gentleman that appears to have quite a large stride
18th December 2023
18th Dec 23
Glover Shearron
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 for at least 10 years (2012) and its amazing to me that it has been that long.
Tags
street
,
photography
Dorothy
ace
Exercising his cheeks!
December 18th, 2023
