Previous
Photo 1705
State St. bridge @ blue hour - Downtown Chicago #6
So, I edited two of these, this one and another in my More Goodies album. I like the other one the best, what about you?
3rd January 2024
3rd Jan 24
2
0
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
3479
photos
91
followers
52
following
467% complete
1698
1699
1700
1701
1702
1703
1704
1705
1700
1701
1702
276
1703
1704
277
1705
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365: from 2019-2024
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
19th December 2023 6:39am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
bridge
,
blue
,
downtown
,
river
,
state
,
hour
,
chicago
,
st.
,
high-rise
Jean Karvelis
you're making me hungry for a pizza from Gino's East
January 4th, 2024
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
@karvelis
I know that's right! I wish now that we had gone back there for pizza the last night we were there. We decided this trip to go to places we have never been before, and went to Labriola's where it was not quite as memorable. No doubt, next time it's Gino's baby!!
January 4th, 2024
