Previous
Do you really know how to fix my phone? by ggshearron
Photo 1731

Do you really know how to fix my phone?

Seems to be the expression on this woman's face in the Apple store. Looks like so far, things aren't going well...
31st January 2024 31st Jan 24

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
474% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise