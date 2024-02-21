Sign up
Photo 1751
Extraordinary morning light
All of a sudden, the sun came out of the clouds for about 20 seconds, giving me this gift.
21st February 2024
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
3530
photos
95
followers
55
following
479% complete
1744
1745
1746
1747
1748
1749
1750
1751
1745
1746
1747
282
1748
1749
1750
1751
Views
4
Album
365: from 2019-2024
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
16th February 2024 10:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
sunlight
,
winter
,
gardens
,
inniswood
