Previous
Photo 1752
Picturesque even in winter
Hoover Reservoir - Westerville, Oh.
22nd February 2024
22nd Feb 24
Glover Shearron
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long.
1745
1746
1747
1748
1749
1750
1751
1752
1746
1747
282
1748
1749
1750
1751
1752
Views
2
Album
365: from 2019-2024
Camera
NIKON D7000
Taken
14th February 2024 12:39pm
Tags
winter
,
color
,
fall
,
dam
,
hoover
,
reservoir
