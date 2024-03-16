Sign up
Photo 1775
Expectation of sunlight
16th March 2024
16th Mar 24
Glover Shearron
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long.
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365: from 2019-2024
Camera
NIKON D60
Taken
15th March 2024 3:07pm
Tags
pink
spring
bloom
magnolia
amyK
ace
Gorgeous tones and spectacular composition. Big fav!
March 17th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
I love the focus, dof, and colors in this shot.
March 17th, 2024
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
Thank you, thank you. This was shot with my OLD Nikon D50, with a Tamron 135MM - 2,8 manual focus lens. I still pull some of the old equipment out every now and then, just to make sure I can still remember how to use it!
March 17th, 2024
Rick
ace
Beautiful flower and capture. The dof really adds to the shot.
March 17th, 2024
