Previous
Expectation of sunlight by ggshearron
Photo 1775

Expectation of sunlight

16th March 2024 16th Mar 24

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
486% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

amyK ace
Gorgeous tones and spectacular composition. Big fav!
March 17th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
I love the focus, dof, and colors in this shot.
March 17th, 2024  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Thank you, thank you. This was shot with my OLD Nikon D50, with a Tamron 135MM - 2,8 manual focus lens. I still pull some of the old equipment out every now and then, just to make sure I can still remember how to use it!
March 17th, 2024  
Rick ace
Beautiful flower and capture. The dof really adds to the shot.
March 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise