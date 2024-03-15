Sign up
Previous
Photo 1774
One more shot of my friend Westerville Dave, full frontal this time! (helps to view on black)
As a side note, most of the kids walking around uptown with their parents know Dave, and Dave knows the name of just about every dog that gets walked in uptown!
15th March 2024
15th Mar 24
1
0
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
3554
photos
100
followers
54
following
486% complete
1767
1768
1769
1770
1771
1772
1773
1774
1768
1769
1770
1771
283
1772
1773
1774
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365: from 2019-2024
Camera
NIKON D7000
Taken
2nd March 2024 2:44pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
portrait
,
street
,
photography
,
friend
,
senior
Dorothy
ace
Good for Dave and the dogs.
March 16th, 2024
