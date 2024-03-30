Previous
She's killing it! by ggshearron
She's killing it!

This is my granddaughter in the lead by about 20 yards, as she runs the 400 meters in her first track meet ever. Doesn't she look magnificent?! She kept up this pace for just a little while longer, and was eventually overtaken by another young lady, ending up second. While it was actually kind of funny how fast she lost first place, we were REALLYTY proud of her. Later, after she was done, we were talking and she shouts out to me: "grandpa, I LOVE competing!" Who knows, maybe we have a budding track star in the making....
