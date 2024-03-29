Sign up
Photo 1788
More style than I can handle
Just had to get a shot of this guy's loud shoes, when I was at my granddaughter's track meet!
29th March 2024
29th Mar 24
0
0
0
365: from 2019-2024
NIKON D7000
25th March 2024 3:25pm
Public
green
shoes
fashion
lime
style
