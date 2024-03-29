Previous
Next
More style than I can handle by ggshearron
Photo 1788

More style than I can handle

Just had to get a shot of this guy's loud shoes, when I was at my granddaughter's track meet!
29th March 2024 29th Mar 24

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
490% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise