Photo 1916
Home overgrown - B&W
9th August 2024
9th Aug 24
Glover Shearron
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long.
3708
photos
104
followers
57
following
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365: from 2019-2024
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
8th August 2024 12:48pm
Tags
b&w
,
street
,
photography
,
house
Dorothy
ace
Looks a little spooky, could be a nice place. I like the effects you gave it.
August 10th, 2024
