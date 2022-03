Not pretty!

The last time I paid for gas at this price was in 2005, about a year before my wife and I got married. I was driving back and forth to her place usually 2 days a week on the weekends, to Dayton, Oh., 65 miles one way. Since I am an old-fashioned guy, there was no staying overnight at her place, and I was putting at least 260 miles a weekend on a Ford Expedition ....yeah, mucho gas, baby!