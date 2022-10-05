Previous
Colors locked and loaded by ggshearron
Colors locked and loaded

Street artist checks her guide as she begins her outline on the grid recently drawn, which will help her to get the right perspective on her piece.
5th October 2022 5th Oct 22

Glover Shearron, ...

@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for more than 10 years and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
John M ace
Love this! The colors and squares make for really nice framing! Very artistic.
October 6th, 2022  
