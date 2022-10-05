Sign up
51 / 365
Colors locked and loaded
Street artist checks her guide as she begins her outline on the grid recently drawn, which will help her to get the right perspective on her piece.
5th October 2022
5th Oct 22
Glover Shearron
ace
@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for more than 10 years and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
Tags
street
,
photography
,
walk
,
center
,
ohio
,
artist
,
chalk
,
columbus
,
easton
,
towne
John M
ace
Love this! The colors and squares make for really nice framing! Very artistic.
October 6th, 2022
