Maria

A stranger I met in 2011, while she was sitting on top of a picnic table at a local park/pond. I was struck by her beauty and asked her if i could take a few shots of her. She was quite surprised but pleased, and quickly allowed me to go ahead. I learned she used to model about 15 or so years before but has not done anything since she had her two children. While I complimented her, she did not want a copy of any of the pics, as she said "I have plenty of pictures of myself." Thanks so much, Maria!