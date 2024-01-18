Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
278 / 365
Frozen
Autumn leaves still in the pond form an artistic element as the water continues to freeze.
18th January 2024
18th Jan 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
3494
photos
93
followers
53
following
76% complete
View this month »
271
272
273
274
275
276
277
278
Latest from all albums
1713
1714
1715
1716
1717
1718
278
1719
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
More Goodies
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
15th January 2024 3:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ice
,
leaves
,
leaf
,
maple
,
pond
,
crystals
,
frozen
Bill
Very nice find.
January 19th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close