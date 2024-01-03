Previous
State St. bridge @ blue hour - Downtown Chicago #7 by ggshearron
277 / 365

State St. bridge @ blue hour - Downtown Chicago #7

So, I edited two of these, this one and another in my 365 album. I like this one the best, what about you?
3rd January 2024 3rd Jan 24

Jean Karvelis
nice capture
January 4th, 2024  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
@karvelis Hey thanks, which one do you like best?
January 4th, 2024  
