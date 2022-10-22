Previous
Next
Delaware county perch by ggshearron
62 / 365

Delaware county perch

This is at one of my "secret" places to get a few shots in the fall, and once again, I was able to get a few birds perched on the large dead tree, out in the middle of the pond. I love the tapestry of colors in this spot.
22nd October 2022 22nd Oct 22

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for more than 10 years and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
16% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Beautiful scenery
October 23rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise