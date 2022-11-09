Sign up
75 / 365
Ailee' of trees at Wegerzyen Gardens in Dayton, Oh. (view on black)
Took this in color, but due to the trees having already lost all of their needles already, I converted this to black and white, figuring I still had a pretty good image. Hope you agree!
9th November 2022
9th Nov 22
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for more than 10 years and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
7th November 2022 1:58pm
Tags
black
,
white
,
fall
,
&
,
gardens
,
wegerzyen
,
ailee'
4rky
ace
Definitely view on black! Great edit - makes a very striking image
November 10th, 2022
