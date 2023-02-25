Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
138 / 365
Moment with nature (better on black)
A woman kneels on the bridge while shooting video of a duck nearby, on her phone. Her husband stands behind her and shares in this moment with nature.
25th February 2023
25th Feb 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 for more at least 10 years (2012) and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
3031
photos
87
followers
45
following
37% complete
View this month »
131
132
133
134
135
136
137
138
Latest from all albums
1402
135
1403
136
137
1404
138
1405
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
More Goodies
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
19th February 2023 6:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
nature
,
portrait
,
park
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close