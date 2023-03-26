Sign up
158 / 365
Braun farm barn in its waning days
26th March 2023
26th Mar 23
2
1
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 for more at least 10 years (2012) and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
3081
photos
87
followers
46
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
More Goodies
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
19th March 2023 4:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
barn
,
farm
,
ohio
,
westerville
Rick Schies
ace
I like the tones.
March 27th, 2023
amyK
ace
Perfection!
March 27th, 2023
