The fire nears... by ggshearron
267 / 365

The fire nears...

I shoot this trio of trees every year, and in different seasons. This time, my vision was as that of a fire coming on the horizon. How do you like it, would you like more contrast, brighter colors? .....lemme know what you think!
17th November 2023 17th Nov 23

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 for at least 10 years (2012) and its amazing to me that it has been that long. ...
Boxplayer ace
Ooh stunner
November 17th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Terrific work
November 17th, 2023  
