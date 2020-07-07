Previous
Sunfire on the plains by ggshearron
225 / 365

Sunfire on the plains

Sunlight kisses the grasses with the wonderfully soft evening light of an impending sunset.
7th July 2020

Glover Shearron, ...

@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for about 9 years, and its amazing to me that it has been that long. ...
amyK ace
Nice capture of that great sunlight
July 8th, 2020  
