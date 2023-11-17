Previous
The Protector by ggshearron
The Protector

The oldest tree in the park casts its leafy arms out over the pond on a sunny afternoon, knowing full well that soon.....it will be laid bare to the ravages of winter.
17th November 2023 17th Nov 23

John Falconer ace
Great black and white
November 17th, 2023  
