292 / 365
The Protector
The oldest tree in the park casts its leafy arms out over the pond on a sunny afternoon, knowing full well that soon.....it will be laid bare to the ravages of winter.
17th November 2023
17th Nov 23
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 for at least 10 years (2012) and its amazing to me that it has been that long. ...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Randoms
Camera
NIKON D7000
Taken
3rd November 2023 1:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
John Falconer
ace
Great black and white
November 17th, 2023
