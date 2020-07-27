Sign up
Made in the Shade
A confident Bluejay keeps an eye on me from the safety of the deck railing only about 8 feet away.
27th July 2020
27th Jul 20
Glover Shearron
ace
@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for about 9 years, and its amazing to me that it has been that long.
1973
photos
50
followers
38
following
238
239
240
241
242
243
244
245
242
524
525
243
526
244
527
245
Views
2
Album
Randoms
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
9th July 2020 10:19am
Tags
portrait
,
bird
,
bluejay
