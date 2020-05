Zoom meeting hijack!

We brolly girls have been zoom meeting every Saturday afternoon to keep in touch and have a glass of bubbles together :) My daughter asked me if she could join us as a surprise to the others - all families have been great friends for over 40 years. However unknown to me she had contacted all the other "children" and we were invaded with 7 of our children!! It was a wonderful surprise and we had a lot of laughs! Two were from interstate Adelaide & Darwin so it was terrific to see them too.