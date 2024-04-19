Previous
Diving to the feeder by gilbertwood
Diving to the feeder

Following on from yesterday's photo, here is a female king parrot about to disturb the crimson rosella happily eating at the feeder.
19th April 2024 19th Apr 24

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Chrissie
Fabulous
April 19th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
A bird on a mission!! They are such cheeky, likable birds.
April 19th, 2024  
