We are good looking! by gilbertwood
Photo 2875

We are good looking!

These are the two blue wrens who have been so entertaining. As soon as I stop they approach the car and spend so much time looking at their reflections in the windows and mirrors.One of so many photos!
14th October 2024 14th Oct 24

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
